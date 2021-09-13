Eight-straight wins as Dawson dominates in the EMRA championship again

Dawson (11) receives a trophy after dominating in the EMRA championship Dawson has won eight straight races at Mallory Park. Picture: Steve Snelling

The Pallett Bros memorial race, which was also the first Mallory Trophy race, began as a tremendous scrap with Highley's Dawson holding off Ashley King and John Ingram, who had started his day off well by winning the first Allcomers race.

Three laps in Ingram had closed to less than half a second behind Dawson but on lap four riders and machines were taking separate high-speed paths through the gravel trap at the bottom of the Devil’s Elbow.

From that point on Dawson, 25, was clear while King spent the rest of the race in a furious battle with his fellow Tamworth rider Ricky Tarren for second place.

The race was red-flagged after nine laps when Tom Hodge crashed at the hairpin, with Dawson’s Aprilia five seconds ahead of King with Tarren a close third – and first 600cc machine.

The second Mallory Trophy was a repeat of the first race order with Dawson five seconds ahead of the Tamworth duo.

With the Twins class race following immediately after the Mallory Trophy, Dawson switched bikes to the 660 Aprilia, which meant he had to join at the back of grid, one row behind championship leader Jamie Kelman.

Kelman had tipped off at the hairpin while lying second to Dawson in race one but after one lap of the second race he was lying in seventh with the Shropshire rider ninth

Having each passed 19 riders in one lap, the pair had moved up to fifth and sixth, with Dawson eventually rising to second as he chased down race leader Richard Saunders, while Kelman laid in fourth.

Dawson eventually took the lead and managed to hold off Kelman in second at the chequered flag.