Ben Rowlings eyes Paris redemption

Ben Rowlings

Rowlings finished last in the final of the T34 100m earlier this week and produced the same result over two laps, as heavy rain made life difficult for wheelchair racing.

“It was a difficult one and I’m a bit frustrated,” he said, after clocking 1:48.63, over nine seconds off his personal best. “I thought I got myself in a really, really good position behind the two big contenders with about 500 metres to go. I just didn’t kick hard enough to go with them, it wasn’t there but it is what it is.

“I can’t be too down and negative. Five years ago in Rio I didn’t get that chance, so to be in that race was a big achievement but I would have liked to do a lot better.”

Rowlings will now target next year’s World Championship, back in Japan in Kobe, while a Paris Games is just three years away for the 25-year old.

And he knows the standard, Tunisia’s Walid Ktila taking gold in 1:45.50 – not a huge distance away from Rowlings.

“I’ve got something to work on over the winter, it’s a step in the right direction,” he added. “It’s not where I want to be yet. I’ve just got to go back, take a couple of days, maybe just a week or so, just to refresh and recharge, and get back to work.

“I’m not a fully funded athlete yet so I have to juggle work and training but that’s got to be my ambition.

“I’m excited to come back to Japan next year and will be doing all I can to make that team, as athletes we are so grateful for the efforts they’ve made to stage these Games and keep us safe.

“I’ll make sure I’m in as good as shape, if not better shape coming into next year.”