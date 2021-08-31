Phoebe Paterson Pine's shock at Paralympic gold

Great Britain's Phoebe Paterson Pine poses on the podium with her gold medal after winning the Women's Individual Compound Open gold medal final at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field during day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Monday August 30, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Archery. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The 23-year-old Telford resident produced a stunning performance to claim victory in the women’s Individual Compound event at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

Competing in her first Paralympics, Paterson Pine edged past fellow GB team-mate and world No.1 Jess Stretton, who also trains at Lilleshall, 141-140 in their second round clash.

She then beat France’s Julie Chupin 141-139 in the quarter-final before accounting for Italy’s Maria Andrea Virgilio, 140-137, in the last four.

Paterson Pine then held her nerve in a tense final against Mariana Zuniga, of Chile, triumphing 134-133.

An elated Paterson Pine said: “I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have ever thought that this was going to happen.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard for it and there was always a chance, just because of the amount of hard work that I’ve put in, but as an athlete you’re always a little bit not too sure – so I’ve a lot more confidence in myself now.

“After defeating Jess I just felt terrible taking my own team-mate out. I’ve definitely won this medal for me and her.

“I think after winning the semi-finals was when I really thought right, ‘OK I have a chance at this now’. That was when I just wanted to go out and give it my absolute all.”