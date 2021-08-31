Phoebe Paterson Pine's shock at Paralympic gold

The 23-year-old Telford resident produced a stunning performance to claim victory in the women’s Individual Compound event at the Yumenoshima Final Field.
Competing in her first Paralympics, Paterson Pine edged past fellow GB team-mate and world No.1 Jess Stretton, who also trains at Lilleshall, 141-140 in their second round clash.
She then beat France’s Julie Chupin 141-139 in the quarter-final before accounting for Italy’s Maria Andrea Virgilio, 140-137, in the last four.
Paterson Pine then held her nerve in a tense final against Mariana Zuniga, of Chile, triumphing 134-133.
An elated Paterson Pine said: “I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have ever thought that this was going to happen.
“I’ve worked incredibly hard for it and there was always a chance, just because of the amount of hard work that I’ve put in, but as an athlete you’re always a little bit not too sure – so I’ve a lot more confidence in myself now.
“After defeating Jess I just felt terrible taking my own team-mate out. I’ve definitely won this medal for me and her.
“I think after winning the semi-finals was when I really thought right, ‘OK I have a chance at this now’. That was when I just wanted to go out and give it my absolute all.”
Paterson Pine, who has spina bifida, also holds eight national records, four European records and three world records.