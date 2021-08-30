Nick Morris forced out of Wolves’ double header

Picture Charlotte Flanigan.

They travel up to Manchester for a midday start before heading back to Monmore Green for the evening action (8pm).

Bank Holiday double dates always attract bumper crowds and this will be no different with fans of both clubs expected to make journeys to the respective meetings.

Former British number two Richard Lawson, a Manchester track specialist, has been booked for the midday meeting and the team will cover Morris’ rides with the rider replacement facility in the evening clash.

Morris crashed in heat 10 at King’s Lynn when Parrys International Wolves were held to a 45-45 draw. He suffered concussion and he will be forced to sit out another week.

Reserve Ryan Douglas admits it’s a blow and he will need to play a major part after being left frustrated on Thursday.

“It was a shame we couldn’t win the meeting and I was pretty annoyed afterwards,” he said. “But we’ve got a big day to look forward to now with both meetings against Belle Vue so we know how tough they will be.”

Wolverhampton promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “This will be the first Bank Holiday since restrictions eased and we are looking forward to two cracking meetings with our friends and rivals from Manchester.