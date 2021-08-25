Sarah Benson all set for Games duty

sarah benson

Benson, from from Shifnal, works as a Paralympic pathway manager for British Athletics and is also an active athlete for Telford AC and has her own coaching group at the club.

She will be looking after the endurance track athletes at the Games. Distance running is her speciality and she still competes herself and has some impressive times to her credit, which include a 17 minute 39 second parkrun, 16.21 for a track 5k and 33 minutes for a road 10k, as well as her speciality, the 3000m steeplechase, where she was fourth in the British Championships in just over 10 minutes.