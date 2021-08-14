Two more podiums for race ace Evans at Aberdare Park

Evans secured two podiums at Aberdare Park. Picture: Greg Llewellyn

Lining up alongside current Isle of Man TT stars, and former MotoGP and British Superbike riders, the Shrewsbury ace knew he had his work cut out.

And with the weather turning to rain for the majority of the weekend in Wales, the 37-year-old also had even more to contend with.

Having already claimed podiums racing around the Welsh road circuit, however, he knew he could also mix it with the big boys.

And he did just that, claiming a pole and then securing three stunning third-place finishes.

"On Saturday, the weather unfortunately wasn't on our side but this didn't bother me as I felt good in the free practice and tyre grip was also good, considering the wet conditions," said Evans, who is also competing in the N G Road Racing championship this year.

"Having track knowledge and having ridden there before in 2019, it gave me a great advantage.

"I then went down for the first qualifying session for the Park Challenge 600cc and, after battling some very wet conditions, I qualified my first session in in pole position.

"It was best-ever qualifying position at Aberdare Park – and any other circuit, for that matter – and I then went on to qualify third for the Welsh Open."

As the flag dropped for the opening Park Challenge race, Evans lost places TT star and current National Superstock rider Davey Todd, and former MotoGP rider Chris Burns.

Despite setting the fastest lap of the race, Evans settled for third place.

Next up was the Welsh Open Heat 2 and, after starting third, he finished fourth behind John Simpson, an Aberdare lap record holder and Senior Manx GP Senior winner.

Evans then lined up for the Park Challenge Final race and, with conditions still very wet, he started and finished in third, to claim his first trophy of the weekend.

The final race on Saturday was the Welsh Open Final and after starting seventh, Evans enjoyed a good battle with Matthew Rees for the third place, but just pipped to the line.

"I actually crossed the start line grass tracking and everyone watching was shocked that I managed to keep the bike upright and over the line in one piece," said Evans.

"It was very close call so I was extremely happy with fifth position finish after losing a position to Jay Bellers-Smith."

Conditions had improved slightly by Sunday and a dry line was appearing on the track.

Evans' first race of the day was the Park Challenge and after another battle with Bellers-Smith, he finished fourth.

The Park Challenge Final followed and starting fourth off the grid – with conditions drying up – he had to make a decision on tyres, eventually opting for a wet front and dry rear.

And the gamble paid off as he crossed the line in third, to scoop his my second trophy of the weekend, which was the perfect preparation for the final race of the weekend – the Welsh Open Final.

"As conditions again were drying up very quickly, I swapped both wheels for dries," said Evans.

"I started in fifth off the grid but after a few laps the face was red flagged – due to a poor squirrel unfortunately losing its life to the dangerous sport!

"A 10-lap race followed but during the final few laps the bike didn't feel right, so I had to give my head a wobble and get back in the race.

"By this point I had dropped back to ninth and had some work to do but managed to climb my way through the pack and eventually finished fourth.

"I was so happy with the result as at one point I was contemplated pulling in but it's safe to say I had a very successful weekend's racing.

"I would like to thank everyone who supports me. My sponsors – KJ Electronics, IT Culliss, Bodans Campervan Conversions, SY Crafts By Tash, JK Coatings, Bryan Price Roofing, Autosmart and Motul – and my fiance, family and friends.

"Without you all, none of this would ever be possible."