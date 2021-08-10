Mixed weekend for podiums, frustration and big steps forward for region's stars

Picture: Ian Ward

Rutter, from Bridgnorth, and the rest of his team struggled for find the right set up for Taylor Mackenzie and his BMW M1000RR to cope with the unique demands of the Hampshire circuit.

It meant Mackenzie, who has slipped to third in the championship standings, was consistently one second off the pace of the leaders in all sessions, which left him battling to make the top 10 all weekend.

Meanwhile, passenger Tom Bryant, from Shrewsbury, and driver Tommy Philp were back to their best as they secured two stunning second-placed finishes in the British Sidecar championship to move up to seventh in the standings.

Newport's Harry Rowlings also enjoyed another "positive and confidence building" weekend after bagging two top 10 finishes in the GP2 class of the British Supersport series as he continues to improve each race weekend.

Bryant said: "What a weekend, finishing second in both races to Ben and Tom Birchall.

"The races were completely different as in race two we moved from ninth to first in a couple of corners and had a 1.6-second lead going in to lap two.

"This was how the majority of the race went until lap six when the Birchalls caught us.

"It was great to be out racing in front of a good crowd and thanks to everyone for coming.

"Huge thanks to all of our sponsor too who we couldn't be without: Roberts Constructions, Ps Higgins Electrical Services Ltd, Hoval, Repair Care International UK, NGK Spark Plugs, Studio 997, Mark's Autocare Ltd, Turbo Toms Autos, INSX pest control, Rock Oil, Scott Leathers, Airport Services, Whites of Windsor and Life Safety Systems."

Philp and Bryant were racing at the Cadwell Park Sidecar Revival over the weekend but after finishing fourth in the first race on Saturday, an accident led to a DNF in the second race.

Mackenzie also crashed out during the opening superstock race at Thruxton while trying to push through from a qualifying position of 14th and finished Sunday's second race in ninth, which was enough to keep in touch in the overall championship standings, leaving him 20 points behind new leader Alex Olsen.

Rutter said: “I could say that we were unlucky with the weather, or the decisions we made about the set up of the bike, but the truth is that we just didn't make the right decisions at the right time to find the last second of pace. It's as simple as that.

"It wasn't for the lack of trying. The whole team and our technical partners at K-Tech Suspension and BMW Motorrad put a massive amount to time and energy over the weekend into finding the right direction to go with the bike, and Taylor rode the wheels off it, but we just never quite unlocked the last bit of pace from the bike.

"This is racing and I've been around long enough to know that when it's just not happening for you, the trick is to get out in one piece and with as many points as you can and move on to the next one."

Rowlings opened his weekend in the sprint race and, starting 24th on the grid, he knew he was in for a tough race.

But after a solid first few laps, he managed cross the line 16th overall and sixth in class.

"We made a massive step forward with the feeling of the bike and starting 18th on the grid, I was hopeful of making another good start during Sunday's race," he said.

However, just before the riders were due to go out the heavens opened and the team quickly changed to wet tyres.

"Having not had much track time in the wet, and still searching for a good feeling with the bike, in those conditions we weren’t sure what to expect," said Rowlings.

"After another good start I found myself in P5 and just about hanging onto the group of GP2’s up to third place.

"Every lap I gained more confidence in the bike and brought my times down, gaining positions, eventually finishing in P13 overall and sixth in class.

"I was so happy with how the weekend went and how much confidence I now have in the bike now.

"The steps forward we have made with the project means I’m now joint seventh in the championship.

"Massive thank you again to everyone who is putting in the effort to get us the results and getting us out on track every weekend.

"Hopefully we can make more progress at Donington again and push for some more points."