Dominant display has Ben Whittaker one win away from medal

Great Britain's Ben Whittaker

The 24-year-old light-heavyweight now faces Brazil’s Keno Machado in the early hours of tomorrow morning for a spot in the semi-finals and the knowledge he would be guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

Whittaker is aiming to follow in the footsteps of training partner Anthony Joshua by winning gold, after admitting the three gold medals won by Team GB at London 2012 was a huge source of inspiration.

Having also seen how an Olympic medal can have a life-changing impact up close with sparring partner Joshua Buatsi, who won bronze in Rio before turning professional, Whittaker is starting to dream big.

He said: “I remember watching 2012 as a little kid, just fighting in social clubs and the local scene. I thought ‘that looks quite good, I wouldn’t mind having a go’.

“I got on to the GB programme in 2016, when I was sparring the likes of (Joshua) Buatsi.

“I saw how a medal changed his life and thought wow, I wouldn’t mind going back to Wolverhampton with an Olympic medal, I think I’ll become the mayor or something!

“I thought I’m going to stick at it, see where I can go. Now I am one fight away from changing my life. After that we don’t settle for that, we’ll try and change the colour.”

The win over Oraby, the competition’s fourth seed, was even more convincing than Whittaker’s opening success against Jorge Vivas, with the Black Country fighter using quick footwork to evade his opponent and secure a unanimous points win.

With world champion Bekzad Nurdauletov of Kazakhstan having crashed out of the competition, Whittaker is firmly among the favourites but despite the pressure of the occasion he is still able to enjoy himself in the ring.

He added: “It was another fight, and I just wanted to have fun in there. You have got to enjoy it, I think. Not being funny but it’s not like tennis where you can just have a go. You’re getting punched in the face and the potential is there for you to get knocked out. I love to go in there and have fun.

“My coaches don’t like it sometimes, shouting ‘discipline, discipline’! But when I am in my own little rhythm I don’t think anybody can beat me.”