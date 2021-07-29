There's now less than a year to go until the 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway. Photo: Birmingham City Council

It's now less than a year until the West Midlands plays host to some of the world's finest athletes.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is officially being hosted in Birmingham, although events are also being held in Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Cannock Chase.

On Wednesday, July 28, organisers and political leaders marked one year until the start of the 11-day event, with a launch event, photoshoots and a dramatic drone display over Birmingham.

With the games now just under a year away, the opportunity to buy tickets will be at the forefront of many fans' minds.

Here's the latest information on when you can apply.

West Midlands Ballot

At the moment only residents of the West Midlands can apply for the early release of tickets.

The early release for residents opened on July 14 and includes people living in Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Anyone unsure if they're eligible can use the postcode checker on the Birmingham 2022 website.

The closing date is 4pm on Friday, July 30.

Main Ballot

Everyone else can enter the Main Ballot between Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 30, where the majority of tickets will be available.

Anyone from outside the West Midlands can set up their ticketing account before that date, and will be sent a reminder when the ballot opens.

How the ballot works

Swimming is one of the main events of the games. Photo: Birmingham City Council

Anyone who wishes to enter can go to the Birmingham 2022 website, create an account, and look at the sessions available.

The ballot is not first come, first served. You can decide with friends and family what you want to apply for by checking the schedule and the price range that suits you.

Organisers say it's "not a lucky dip", adding, "So if you request tickets for netball you won’t be given tickets for table tennis. If you ask for four tickets to a session, you will either be successful or unsuccessful in your application for all four tickets. You will not be offered one, two or three tickets instead."

If anyone changes their mind they can withdraw their application and submit a new one, so long as it's before the closing date.

Entries to the West Midlands Ballot closes on July 30, after which the ballot will be run. Those who are successful will be notified within 30 days, with payment taken within 72 hours of being emailed the good news.

Unsuccessful entries can apply for tickets in September's Main Ballot.

How much are Commonwealth Games tickets

Prices start at £15 for adults and £8 for under 16s.