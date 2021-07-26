Patrick Huston and James Woodgate miss out in Tokyo

Great Britain's James Woodgate

Huston, 25, joined forces with Team GB team-mates James Woodgate, 19, and Tom Hall, 30, in the men's archery team competition at Yumenoshima.

With mercury rising, they swatted aside the challenge of Indonesia in blistering hot conditions in their opening match.

But they struggled against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, going down 5-3 in a close encounter decided by fractions - their overall score banking them fifth place overall.

"Archery is a fast and competitive game, it's something where the gaps can be infinitesimal," said Huston.

"We took a couple of leads from the Dutch early on but we couldn't match it when they finished so strongly. It's a sport of tiny margin and it's cut throat and there's no room for errors in the knockouts.

"That's two competitions down and one to go, I just need to grit my teeth and work a bit harder. However, I think I'm shooting well and there's a big performance out there."

Huston, who also finished eighth in the mixed team event with Sarah Bettles, will now face Marcus D'Almeida in the individual competition - dubbed 'Archery's Neymar' in his home country.

The Brazilian is a former World Cup silver medallist and a double gold medallist at this year's Pan American Championships.

Meanwhile, Huston's team-mate Hall believes there is a good future for the British team, with the next Games in Paris just three years away.

"I love shooting with these guys and I'm proud of everything we've done as a team in qualifying for the Games, it's been a long journey," he said.

"It's not technique or training, you just have to believe. I thought we were in the game, so I'm gutted we've lost that. We've not got knocked down easy but we've still got a lot of growing to do as a team."