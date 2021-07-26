Joe Fraser inspired on debut by hero’s good luck text

Joe Fraser, of Britain, performs on the horizontal bar

Across the six apparatus at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Fraser scored 86.298 points to reach today’s all-around final, his total of 15.400 saw him qualify for the parallel bars final and his exploits helped Team GB book their spot the men’s team final with 256.594.

As Olympic debuts go, the 22-year-old former Sandwell Academy student could hardly have asked for anything more but the cherry on top came from a gymnastics legend.

Smith became the first male British gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal for 100 years when he claimed pommel horse bronze at Beijing 2008 before winning pommel horse silver at each of the next two Games and helping Team GB to team bronze at London 2012.

Smith’s history-making moment in Beijing was Fraser’s first Olympic memory, as an enthralled nine-year-old, so being wished luck by his compatriot on Saturday morning was a special moment.

“It’s incredible, honestly,” beamed Fraser. “I woke up this morning and Louis had sent me a message wishing me luck.

“It is always pretty cool when it’s someone that you’ve looked up to as a young boy, and now they’re wishing you luck.

“It filled me with confidence and I just went out there and gave it my all, as I always have and I always will.”

Fraser has proven his mettle on the international stage before – memorably becoming parallel bars world champion in 2019 at the age of just 20.

An Olympic Games is another step up but with three medal chances now on the horizon later this week in Tokyo, the City of Birmingham GC gymnast is excited about what’s to come.

“I was definitely happy with what I put out in qualifying,” explained Fraser, who is able to train full-time and benefit from world class facilities, technology, coaching and support teams thanks to National Lottery funding – which has never been more important in getting her to the start line after a turbulent year. “But I know there are areas where I need to improve, like the vault and the high bar. I definitely know I can get more out of them in terms of scores.

“For me, it’s always been a case of delivering on routine after routine and qualification, as Max [Whitlock] always says, is the hardest day to deliver on. That’s the first obstacle.

“I do have another routine where I think I can go to a higher level in the [parallel bars] final, maybe we’ll use it, maybe we won’t but I’m just trying to enjoy myself out there.

“It’s my first Olympic Games and I’m doing it alongside people I’ve basically trained with my whole life with. I’m enjoying every moment and it’s just great to be here.”

Meanwhile, Alice Kinsella admitted she fought back the tears as she finally achieved her lifetime ambition.

The 20-year old gymnast – sister of Walsall footballer Liam and daughter of former Villa and Albion midfielder Mark – helped Great Britain book their place in tomorrow’s women’s final after making her Olympic debut in Tokyo. However, she confessed there was work to do with her all-around score of 51.665, following the vault, uneven bars, beam and floor, leaving room for improvement.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” she said. “Obviously, it’s been a dream of mine since I was little and now, I can finally say that I’m officially an Olympian and it feels very special.

“There was plenty of emotion out there, though it felt very different without a crowd. I can say I’m Olympian for the rest of my life and that’s all that matters.”