Dawson cleans up at Mallory Park as he works on exciting new Aprilia project

Dawson leads the championship on his 1000cc Aprilia. Pictures: ottpix@btinternet.com Dawson led every race he entered. Pictures: ottpix@btinternet.com The Aprilia minitwin performed very well on its debut. Pictures: ottpix@btinternet.com Louis Dawson wrapped up seven wins at Mallory Park

And the fact he did it on two separate machines – one of which had never been raced on a UK circuit before – made the Highley racer's achievements even more remarkable.

Dawson, 25, went to the Leicestershire circuit leading the Mallory Trophy championship on his trusted RSV4 1000.

But he also went out on the all-new RS660 Aprilia – marking the first time it had been run anywhere in the country.

Taking victory in the 16-lap marathon Mallory Trophy race, as well as both 10-lappers on his 1000cc Aprilia , he also gave the new 660cc Aprilia a very successful introduction to racing by taking all four races in the minitwin class.

Dawson, who also works at the family-run 3D Moto dealership – an official partner of the Piaggio, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa manufacturers – in Kingswinford, with his mother and father, Dawn and Tony, said: "Aprilia UK knows we like to race as well as being a dealership so they help us out and invited me to try it out.

"I'm leading the Mallory Trophy championship on the big bike after three rounds but I really didn't go there to get any results on the minitwin RS660 and it was just to try and test it out.

"But it performed really well although we're still learning a lot about it.

"It's still technically half a road and half a race bike and we're waiting for quite a few race parts.

"During qualifying I put it on pole but even then I was just looking to get some laps in but I got the times down to 56-second laps.

"When you consider the 1000cc does 52-second laps and the lap record on a minitwin at Mallory Park is about 55 seconds, it shows how well it was running.

"I was really impressed with how it performed."

And Dawson has also been busy working behind the scenes of the Aprilia project, helping to get the bike ready for an assault on two of the biggest road racing meetings in the world.

"We're working on getting bikes ready for the Isle of Man TT and North West 200 in Northern Ireland," he said.

"These will be for other riders including Darren Cooper, an experienced roads racer who has collected bike already to run it in before we set it up for racing.

"The aim is compete with the Patons and the Kawasakis that have been so dominant in the supertwin class, which has now been renamed the minitwin class.

"I'm looking forward to doing more work on it and I would like to get the lap record at Mallory – and I'm also hoping to win the title on the bigger bike.

"We'll also be entering a few rounds on the minitwin in Thundersport GB and I'll be hoping to claim the Anglesey Grand title again on the bigger bike.

"There's plans to take the RS660 abroad too to places like Le Mans, Spa and Assen so there's a lot going on behind the scenes."

Dawson made a lightning start for the 16-lapper at Mallory Park last weekend while Michael Leeson, Andrew Fisher and Ashley King fought for second place.

The battle allowed Dawson to build up a lead and by half distance, when King had fought through to second, the gap was five seconds which meant the Shropshire flier could ease his way across the finish line.

On the Sunday, the races were shorter, but the lead for Dawson was even bigger.

Leeson beat King for second by a just 0.2 seconds, while the pair swapped places in the third race as Dawson completed his clean sweep.