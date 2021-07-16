Wolves hold all the aces to net away-day win

Sam Masters leads (credit: Paul Rose)

The Monmore men were superb in Manchester and stunned the home side with a string of late heat advantages to recover a four-point deficit after 10 races.

Sam Masters was unbeaten until heat 15 at the top of an all-round team effort featuring a brave display from not fully fit skipper Rory Schlein, more heroics from Luke Becker and vital points at reserve from Broc Nicol.

Wolves provided the first two race wins through Masters and Nicol, and they would have edged into an early lead but for Tom Brennan retrieving third place when visitors’ guest Jack Smith punctured on the last bend of heat two.

The Aces collected the first 5-1 when Jye Etheridge made a fast start in heat four and Dan Bewley charged inside Schlein going into lap two – but Wolves hit straight back in the next race.

Steve Worrall made the gate for the hosts but Masters and Becker went either side of him off the second bend, and then held off Charles Wright to level the scores.

The visitors edged ahead when Schlein took control of heat six while Nicol held third place., keeping back the challenge of Brady Kurtz for a lap, But it was level again shortly after with Ryan Douglas needing to make a forceful move to salvage second over Brennan.

Two shared races followed although Nicol was close to edging out Wright in Heat 9, before Kurtz and Etheridge bagged a 5-1 for the Aces.

But Wolves’ response was remarkable with the Masters/Becker combination riding superbly to get the better of the previously unbeaten Bewley in heat 11 to make it 33-33.

And this time they backed it up with two more 5-1s. First, Morris passed Steve Worrall in heat 12 as Nicol controlled proceedings out-front – and then Schlein conjured a stunning start in heat 13 to join Masters and leave Bewley and Kurtz trailing.

A fast start from Douglas in heat 14 secured the win, with Nicol adding insurance with third place. And although Wright won heat 15, Masters and Becker did enough to ensure all four league points for the delighted visitors.

Belle Vue 40: Charles Wright 10+1, Jye Etheridge 10, Dan Bewley 7+1, Brady Kurtz 6+1, Steve Worrall 3, Richie Worrall 2+2, Tom Brennan 2+1.

Wolverhampton 50: Sam Masters 13+1, Luke Becker 9+2, Rory Schlein 9+1, Broc Nicol 8, Ryan Douglas 7+1, Nick Morris 4+1, Jack Smith 0.