West Midlands residents can apply for Commonwealth Games tickets now ahead of general release

A revamped Alexander Stadium will host athletics at next year's Commonwealth Games. Photo: Birmingham City Council

Residents across the county – including Shropshire and Staffordshire – can apply for exclusive tickets for 286 sport sessions up until July 30.

More than one million tickets are available for the major sporting event in Birmingham next year along with the opening and closing ceremonies.

The landmark event will see sport hosted in Birmingham, Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Cannock Chase among other areas such as Coventry.

Matt Kidson, director of sport for Birmingham 2022, said: "Birmingham 2022 is a once in a lifetime opportunity for residents of the West Midlands, with the Games being held, essentially, in their backyard.

"We want to make sure that everyone who lives locally has a chance to experience the Games, through volunteering, spectating, or soaking up the festival atmosphere – that’s why we are launching a priority access ticket sale today for people with a West Midlands postcode. This is your chance to experience the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK for a decade."

Ticket prices start from £8 for under 16s and from £15 for adults and there will also be £22 tickets available for every session throughout the Games, including all medal sessions.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is going to be an absolutely phenomenal spectacle, and we want as many people as possible from across the West Midlands to enjoy the world-class sport and soak in the atmosphere.

"That’s why the Games are offering priority access to tickets for those who live in the region, ahead of the main ballot opening in September. This really will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so don’t miss out."

The ballot is open to residents of the West Midlands which is as defined by the Office of National Statistics – and includes people living in Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, West Midlands and Worcestershire.

Paul Blanchard, Commonwealth Games England chief executive, said: "Team England athletes will really appreciate the passionate, loud and energetic support of the West Midlands public behind them as they compete for their nation. A home Games is a once in a lifetime opportunity for most athletes which adds a special sense of pride when representing England."

A total of 286 sessions will be held across 19 sports, including eight para sports, with tickets available for athletics, swimming, gymnastics, netball along with a host of new sports including women's cricket T20.

Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "With the opening of the priority ticket ballot, Birmingham 2022 is firmly within our sights on the horizon. I am delighted the people of Birmingham will be amongst those getting the first opportunity to buy tickets for 11 days of fantastic sporting action, taking place at a range of superb locations in their city and further afield. The Games will show off the best of Birmingham as the Proud Host City and this is your chance to secure your attendance at the largest event to be staged in our history."