Relief for boss as Wolverhampton Wolves back to normal

Chris Van Straaten.

Club owner Chris Van Straaten has revealed how pay on the door admission will return by card or cash but if fans wish to do so they can still order tickets in advance online.

It also means fans have the freedom to move around and watch the racing from their favourite part of the stadium rather than being restricted to where their ticket permits.

The news comes following government confirmation that restrictions such as social distancing and the wearing of face coverings are no longer enforceable by law from Monday.

“I was delighted and relieved,” said Van Straaten. “In some ways it was a big call by the government because of the cases and how the virus is still with us, but we have to move on now with so many people vaccinated. There is still the option for fans to buy tickets online as we no doubt head towards a cashless society, but if people want to pay on arrival they can do so by cash or card.

“It will be nice for people to be able to pick their spot again. We have fans who have stood in the same part of the stadium for years and this becomes possible again from Monday which is wonderful news.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone here for the Ipswich meeting for what we hope will be the start of an exciting summer of speedway.

“With four successive Monday nights at Monmore coming up it almost feels like the season starts now.

“It’s going to be a busy time for everyone but that’s how we like it.”