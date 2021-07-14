Bittersweet weekend for Bathams and Rutter as Rowlings makes progress

Mackenzie sits second in the National Superstock series. Picture: Ian Ward Rowlings bagged two sevenths at Knockhill. Picture: Ian Ward Mackenzie celebrates hos opening race win. Picture: Ian Ward

Team boss Rutter, from Bridgnorth, travelled to Knockhill, in Scotland, over the weekend knowing his star rider, Taylor Mackenzie held the National Superstock championship lead.

Round two was a double header for the series and on "home" soil, Mackenzie looked to build on the early success at Oulton Park.

Following a good qualifying session, he claimed a front row start for the race and eventually took the lead after losing a couple of places at the start, dominating the final stages to take his second victory of the season by 2.8 seconds.

However, in the second race, Mackenzie crashed while leading and pushing to build a gap to register his first DNF of the season.

But while disappointing, Mackenzie remains just six points behind championship leader, Billy McConnell, while the new Bathams BMW M1000RR lapped at close to lap record pace on only its second outing as the team continued to learn more about the bike's systems.

Rutter, who has sat out the first two superstock meetings to concentrate on developing the BMW, said: "I was watching the race on a big screen in the garage and Taylor was riding perfectly until he made a tiny mistake.

"I was gutted for him as the penalty didn't fit his crime.

"Speaking of penalties, it's a long drive home from Knockhill at the best of times – especially after watching England get beaten in the Euro 2020 final."

Newport's young star Harry Rowlings also enjoyed a positive weekend and said he finally felt like he was breaking through on the GP2 Evo project .

After qualifying 10th in the GP2 class of the British Supersport series, having set a new personal best lap, he got a good start in race one and managed to stick with the group in front.

The 21-year-old set another new fastest time and after making a last lap overtake brought the bike home in seventh, thanks to some impressive late race pace.

It was a long wait for race two on Sunday and the riders were again greeted with dry weather.

"It wasn’t as an exciting race but I got my times down again and finished with another P7 after a lonely second half of the race," said Rowlings.

"After a tough start to the season I finally feel like we a breaking through now with the GP2 Evo project and after having a positive weekend, at a new track for me too, means I’m feeling confident heading to Brands and getting some more time on the bike.