Judo trio ready for Tokyo fight

Gemma Howell, Sarah Adlington and Natalie Powell

Gemma Howell, from Telford, Shrewsbury’s Sarah Adlington and Natalie Powell, of Powys, were all successful in qualification and will be vying for Olympic glory on the mat at the home of judo from July 24.

The experienced Adlington, 34, is the eldest of the squad – which features five female players and one male – but is one of only three to be making her Olympic debut. She will feature in the +78kg weight category.

Howell, 31 and at -70kg, makes her second Olympic appearance, nine years after her debut in London, in which she lost in the first round.

And Powell, 30, made her bow in Rio in 2016, where she finished seventh competing at -78kg.

All three head to the Japanese capital with high hopes of achieving a podium place and the Holy Grail of an Olympic medal. They will compete in front of local fans, with no overseas spectator travel permitted.

“Going from my experience in London, it couldn’t be any more different to a Covid Games,” said Grand Slam bronze medallist Howell, who has overcome injury hell to qualify.

“But for any judo player to have a Tokyo Games is probably one of the best places it could ever be.”

Commonwealth champion Adlington added: “It feels amazing to be part of Team GB, the six squad for judo. I think I’m the best athlete I’ve ever been right now. If I can go to Tokyo and perform to the best of my ability I have no doubt I can be on that podium.”