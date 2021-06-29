Master-ful! Super Sam back to brilliant best in Wolves win

Sam Masters leads Must credit: Paul Rose

The Aussie ace was unstoppable in the Foxhall track and he received useful support from his colleagues in front of the Eurosport cameras.

It cements their place in the top four ahead of their return to Monmore Green against Sheffield next Monday.

There was a frustrating start to the meeting with Luke Becker touching the tapes for Wolves and home rider Jake Allen did it twice in Heat 3.

Ipswich were 12-6 up after that race but Wolves skipper Rory Schlein delivered a fine win in the fourth to head home a 4-2. And Peter Adams’ men gained a 5-1 to level it after Heat 5 with a stunning ride from Becker who went from last to second to partner Sam Masters.

Debut boy Leon Flint picked up his first win in Wolves colours - and his first in the Premiership - in Heat 8 when he got the better of Anders Rowe and Paul Starke to keep the scores level.

After Ipswich hit back with a 4-2 in the next, Nick Morris worked hard to pass Anders Rowe for third in Heat 10 for Wolves and help them to a 4-2 with Ryan Douglas taking his first win. With five heats remaining the scores were locked at 30-30.

Two maximums in three races for Parrys International Wolves gave them a great advantage.

Masters combined with Becker in Heat 11 after the American rode well to see off Cook and two heats later Schlein and Masters outpaced a struggling Jason Crump after Craig Cook’s bike packed up.

Witches brought in skipper Danny King for a tactical substitute in Heat 14 and helped them to a 4-2 which meant Wolves could not be beaten.

Masters completed his unbeaten score with a brilliant display of team riding with skipper Schlein in the last heat decider to secure a win by eight points and secure four league points for the long trip home.

Schlein said: “It’s great to see some fight from boys, we all dug deep and it was a good result for us.

“I was pleased with my own performance but it was all about the team and we’re really pleased with the result.”

IPSWICH 41: Danny King 13+1, Paul Starke 8+1, Anders Rowe 7, Craig Cook 6, Jason Crump 3+1, Drew Kemp 2+1, Jake Allen 2.

WOLVERHAMPTON 49: Sam Masters 14+1, Rory Schlein 10+1, Nick Morris 8, Ryan Douglas 6, Leon Flint 6, Luke Becker 4+2, Broc Nicol 1.