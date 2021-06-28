Rory Schlein returns as Wolves face tough trip

Rory Schlein

Schlein has recovered from a worrying leg injury sustained earlier this month which required a trip to hospital.

Now he’s back in business and ready to lead the Parrys International Wolves as they look to consolidate their play-off place. And they hand a debut to talented teenager Leon Flint who has been snapped up to replace the retired Tom Bacon.

Sam Masters goes into the meeting on the back of some fine form in Scotland on Friday and is looking to step up his Parrys International Wolves scores.

He said: “I’m pleased with my form in the Championship but I know I need to step it up with Wolverhampton.

Ipswich will be a tough one because they’ve got strength in every department and it’s a meeting I’m looking forward to.”

Ipswich are due to welcome back legendary triple World Champion Jason Crump after he sustained broken ribs at Monmore when the sides last met.

“He’s a legend,” said Masters. “But I’ll be looking to beat him on Monday. I’m looking forward to it.”

Wolverhampton are back at Monmore Green next Monday, July 5, when they face Sheffield.

The club announced on Friday that they have reached agreement with the local authority for an increase in spectator numbers and tickets are on sale from 10am Monday via the club website.

The home season had been on hold due to significant financial losses with crowds so low due to restrictions.

IPSWICH: Jason Crump, Anders Rowe, Danny King, Jake Allen, Craig Cook, Drew Kemp, Paul Starke.