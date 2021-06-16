Crashes see World Superbike stars Davies and Booth-Amos slip up in Italy

Chaz Davies has already turned his attentions to Donington Park. Picture: Gorini Luca Davies had good pace again before crashing out. Picture: Gorini Luca After being injured in the Superpole race, Davies was forced to retire from race two. Picture: Gorini Luca Booth-Amos was on the podium for the third straight race

The pair were back in action as the World SBK series rolled into Italy – and both were full confidence after bagging podiums during the earlier rounds.

Newport star Booth-Amos nearly completed a carbon copy of his heroics in Spain, where he secured a first and second-place finish to lead the World Supersport 300 series after one round.

But after bagging a second in the opening race, the 24-year-old crashed out of the lead in race two, which saw him slip to second in the over all standings.

The main World SBK riders were heading into round three but for Mid Wales star Davies, 34, it was a meeting to forget as he crashed out of the first race and then the points-scoring Superpole race, where he badly injured his shoulder.

Despite bravely mounting his Team Go Eleven Ducati for the final full race of the weekend on Sunday, he was forced to pull in and will now turn his attentions to his home round at Donington Park.

Davies, from Presteigne, who now sits ninth in the championship standings, said: "Unfortunately, it was not a good weekend and not a good day at all.

"In the Superpole race, I thought we had maybe improved the bike a little bit, from what I felt from the warm up lap, so I was charged up for the race, trying to put myself in the first couple of rows for the main race.

"I had a good start, then from turn one to turn two I was on the inside. I didn't anticipate how much Lucas Mahias was going to stop and I just caught his rear wheel.

"My bike was quite upright. I crashed and I landed very hard on my shoulder.

"I tried to recover the best condition possible between the two races to reduce my pain, but I knew it would have been really tough.

"I had no power on the right corners and in the hard braking areas, there are so many here.

"I did a few laps but the pain was increasing and I continued losing the power and control a little bit.

"It just made no sense to continue. I could have got a couple of points but I would have been in a bad place and could've possibly done more damage.

"Now I will do a shoulder check and have a rest for a couple of days – and hopefully I'll be okay for Donington."

There was also joy and misfortune for RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki rider Booth-Amos at Misano.

The weekend started on a high with Booth-Amos on the podium in the first WorldSSP300 race, his third in a row.

After finishing a strong second, just 0.186-seconds behind race winner Adrian Huertas, who would the lead championship standings after round two, Booth-Amos looked like he was ready gain revenge but dramatically crashed out on the very last corner while he in the lead of race two.

He quickly got back on but finished just outside the points in 17th, which left Booth-Amos second in the standings, but still just seven points off first.

Team boss Rob Vennegoor said: "To be honest, I have mixed feelings after the double race weekend at Misano.

"We are still fighting for the championship in the WorldSSP300 but with a little bit of luck we could have achieved many more success this weekend.

"Many thanks to all team members at Misano during what was a busy weekend."

Davies on the World SBK paddock will be back in action for the British meeting at Donington Park, for round four of the series, July 2-4.