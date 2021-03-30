MP backs umpire's mobility campaign to improve access to sports

Cricket umpire John McIntear's campaign is heading to the Houses of Parliament Cricket Umpire John McIntear from Telford

MP Lucy Allan held a meeting with cancer patient John McIntear who uses a powered wheelchair to officiate at matches at Shropshire sports grounds who is behind Sports Officiating from a Powered Wheelchair (SOPW) to discuss the issue.

His campaign aims to encourage national charities to fund motor wheelchairs for disabled individuals wishing to officiate in any sport.

The 61-year-old, who is determined to continue his umpiring career, successfully raised £20,000 for a bespoke electric chair and van to help him carry out duties despite being terminally ill with the help of an online collection and support from the Royal British Legion.

Now hew wants to help others with mobility needs to also get an opportunity to follow their sporting passions.

Miss Allan said she will seek a debate at Westminster by asking ministers at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to look at what more can be done.

Mr McIntear, of Spring Meadow, Madeley, said: “I'm extremely pleased that Lucy is supportive and enthusiastic to provide a public platform to highlight this unique project. The opportunity to have a parliamentary debate on what steps the Government is taking to support disability officiating in any sport is a positive message of equality, diversity and inclusion at all levels of Sports.

"With the anticipated relaxation of sporting activities over the next few months this project will ensure that disabled individuals have the opportunity to officiate in any sport they choose to participate in.

"All sports associations and national charities will be encouraged to support, fund and facilitate the provision of powered wheelchairs at any level of sport anywhere in the United Kingdom. Indeed, from the time I did the fundraising appeal to successfully umpire from my powered wheelchair last year the message has always been that disability is no bar to officiating.”

The UK has led the way supporting Paralympic sports, however, many who wish to officiate are hindered by their mobility problems.

Miss Lucy Allan said: “I was glad to meet with John today to discuss SOPW. John’s campaign to secure disabled wheelchairs for officials in all sports is such an important project and his story is one of determination to follow his passions even as his mobility became more difficult.

"I will submit a request for a debate to raise this issue in parliament. It is important to seek support from across the house for such excellent initiative and I will also raise this directly with my colleagues in the Government.”