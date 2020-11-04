Aston Villa to assess Bertrand Traore fitness

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore

The £19million signing was handed his full Premier League debut against Southampton on Sunday but forced off just 29 minutes into the 4-3 defeat with a groin problem.

Boss Dean Smith remains hopeful the injury is not too serious and that the Burkina Faso international will be available for the trip to the Emirates, as Villa aim to get their season back on track after two straight defeats.

Traore has experienced something of a slow start to his Villa career since joining in a big money move from Lyon on the eve of the Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old had been limited to four substitute appearances in the league before seeing his first start curtailed by injury.

But Smith is confident the former Chelsea star will eventually have a big impact at Villa Park.

“Any player that is not playing, I hope is frustrated because they should want to play. He is the same,” said Smith.

“He comes in every day and works hard and has settled really well with the rest of the squad. I expect big things from him.”