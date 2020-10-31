Adlington and Powell have earned shot at Euro glory

Shrewsbury’s Sarah Adlington

Powys ace Powell and Shrewsbury’s Adlington are both part of the British squad for the tournament, which starts in Prague on November 19 and represents the sport’s return to competitive action.

Former world No.1 Powell will compete in the under-78kgs category, while Adlington will target glory in the over-78kgs event.

At 30 and 34-years-old respectively, the duo are among the more experienced members of a squad which includes eight debutants.

Several other senior players have opted to miss the tournament after the International Judo Federation announced only one continental competition will count toward qualification for next year’s rescheduled Olympics.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “Our primary short-term focus still very much remains on the Tokyo Games. But as part of our strategy, we must also divert our attention to Paris 2024 as well.

“This is a really exciting team selection, firstly because it symbolises a return to international competition after an enforced period away.

“It has also given us the opportunity to give some of our Paris 2024 hopefuls the chance to gain valuable international experience both on and off the mat, ahead of what is going to be a big few years for the team in chasing Olympic qualification.”

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Adlington, who is now based in Edinburgh, will be making her eighth European Championships appearance.

Powell will be aiming to pick up where she left off prior to the sport shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.

After last year taking the decision to leave British Judo’s world class performance programme in Walsall and return to Wales, she claimed gold in January’s Tel Aviv Grand Prix.

The three-time European bronze medallist, has previously described the Tokyo Games, which will take place next summer, as her “last shot” at Olympic gold.