Wolves captain Conor Coady: Raul Jimenez is just incredible

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

The Mexican sensation got his third goal from five games this season to seal a 1-0 win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Leeds on Monday.

He found the net via a massive deflection off Kalvin Phillips, but Coady – who, like Jimenez, has recently signed a new long-term contract – was yet again impressed by the man who was top scorer in both the 18/19 and 19/20 campaigns.

“Listen, I could wax lyrical about him every single game,” said Coady on Jimenez.

“He’s a fantastic person and an absolute credit to have at this football club.

“The work he does for the team without the ball and, more importantly, he scores the goals.

“He gets the assists as well, which is incredible for a striker. His record is incredible and what he does off the ball is remarkable.

“I don’t think anyone else could do it, so he’s amazing to have around.

“His work for the goal was fantastic, the way he created the room for the shot. He’s incredible.”

Jimenez’s goal carried on Wolves’ knack of scoring in the second half, with 40 of their last 56 goals coming after the break.

Coady, though, said on the statistic: “As long as we’re winning games, that’s the most important thing.

“We’d love to score four or five in the first half every game, but it can’t always be like that.

"Sometimes you have to dig deep and weather storms, and we’ve done that.

“We’ve come away with the win and it’s fantastic for us.”

Nuno, meanwhile, has praised Romain Saiss after he successfully filled in at left-wing-back again.

“Romain is a versatile player, but this is a new position for him,” said Nuno.

“I think he keeps on improving, and he even had offensive situations.