Sam Ricketts rues offside decision following Shrewsbury Town defeat

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town are yet to win in League One at Montgomery Waters Meadow this season after Brandon Hanlan's early winner for the visitors - as Town passed up numerous golden moments to equalise.

Ricketts labelled the performance, in which Town dominated the ball and had the better chances, as 'top class' and the best since this season's switch in style.

Shrewsbury's front three of Leon Clarke, Jason Cummings and Daniel Udoh were lively and a threat all evening but failed to find the defining touch. Clarke had an opener incorrectly ruled out for offside, according to Ricketts, before the striker hit the post and Jan Zamburek's effort was cleared off the line.

"I thought the performance was excellent," Ricketts said.

"Against a possession-based team we've dominated possession with 66 per cent and over 500 passes to their 200-and something.

"We controlled the game. Sometimes goals against there's not a lot you can do. It's an unbelievable ball in.

"But on the back of that we had enough chances. A goal wrongly ruled out for offside, Leon Clarke's first one is two yards onside.

"He's hit the post, had other chances, three balls across the six yard box which could and should be tapped in, one cleared off the line.

"As a performance we couldn't do much more - other than obviously put the ball in the back of the net.

"From a performance point of view, the control, play, movement of ball speed, everything, was probably the best for a long, long time.

"We played well last year in frustrating teams, this is the best we've played, dominating a team and moving the ball and creating chances.

"The front three combined extremely well. We didn't score any which was quite unbelievable when we could've scored four or five quite comfortably.

"It was so frustrating we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

Town lost Scott Golbourne to a rib injury early on, with Josh Vela deputising at left-back. Fellow midfielder Scott High played at right-back,

Left-back Golbourne, Town's only recognised player in that position, has been sent to A&E for a scan.

Ricketts added: "That was a top-class performance against a football-based team who usually dominate possession.

"Yes we've got to do more of the same because if we create those chances they'll go in.

"The chances created and quality of chances was the best we've been."