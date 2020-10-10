Booth-Amos signs new contract

Tom Booth-Amos, flanked by technical manager Frank Krekele, left, and team manager Rob Vennegoor, has signed a new deal

The Newport ace will line up in the World Supersport 300 class for a second season, after impressing team manager Rob Vennegoor and technical manager, Frank Krekeler.

The 24-year-old only made his debut in the class in July, at Jerez, due to coronavirus, having made the switch from MotoGP, having raced in Moto3 last year.

But he started his campaign with a double podium and held the championship lead after round one. He was also on the podium at Portimao, in Portugal, before taking his first win at Barcelona, which included four-straight poles.

Booth-Amos, who currently sixth in the standings, said: “I’m so happy to extend my contract for another year with RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki.

“With this year under my belt, in 2021 we can focus on clinching the title.