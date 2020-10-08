Impressive Booth-Amos signs new contract to stay in World Supersport 300 for 2021

Tom Booth-Amos will be back in World Supersport 300 next year with the same team

The Newport ace will be back racing in the World Supersport 300 class for a second season, after impressing team manager Rob Vennegoor and technical manager, Frank Krekeler.

The 24-year-old only made his debut in the class in July, at Jerez, due to coronavirus, having made the switch from MotoGP, having raced in Moto3 last year.

But he started his campaign with a double podium and held the championship lead after round one.

He was also on the podium at Portimao, in Portugal, before taking his first win at Barcelona, which included claiming four-straight poles.

Booth-Amos, who currently sixth in the standings, said: “I’m so happy to extend my contract for another year with RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki.

"With this year under my belt, in 2021 we can focus on clinching the title.

"Massive thanks to Rob and Frank and Kawasaki for believing in me and given me the opportunity, and everyone else in the team for all the hard work.”

Vennegoor added: “It’s great news that Tom will be in our team for next year again as he showed in 2020 many times that he can be incredibly fast.

"Unfortunately, he was unlucky a few times, but I am sure he will be there next year, together with Dorren Loureiro.