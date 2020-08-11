Thrills and spills in World Superbikes

Newport’s Tom-Booth Amos made it three podiums in three races during round two of the World Supersport 300 class as the series headed to Portugal.

However, during race two, while battling for the lead, he suffered a huge crash but thankfully the 24-year-old walked away without serious injury.

Chaz Davies was back in World Superbike action for round three, and after struggling to 11th during race one, he bounced back in the second, rising from 13th on the grid to finish fourth.

The results leave the Mid Wales star, 32, sitting sixth in the standings on 75 points, while his Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team-mate, Scott Redding, slipped to second, four points behind five-time champion Jonathan Rea.

But all eyes were on supersport 300 action earlier in the day, which saw Booth-Amos escape injury following a heavy crash in Portimao over the weekend.

The Shropshire rider, making his debut in the on the world stage this year, was fighting for the victory during race two when he suffered a high-speed crash.

After the wonderful weekend in Jerez, when the RT Motorsports by SKM –Kawasaki rider left Jerez top on the championship standings, Booth-Amos was faced with a track he had never raced on before.

Having had just one hour and 15 minutes to learn the circuit during free practice, he qualified on fifth row start after Superpole, within a second of the pole position.

Advertising

The opening WorldSSP300 race was red-flagged after six laps due to an incident at the start-finish straight, but Boot-Amos had risen to an impressive third place, to make it three podiums in three races.

The weekend, however, ended on a sour note as a big crash ended the weekend prematurely for Newport ace, who now sits fifth in the championships standings.

RT Motorsports by SKM –Kawasaki team manager Rob Vennegoor: “We are all so relieved that Tom is fine. It’s impossible to be disappointed about the Sunday race results.

“Tom did a brilliant job despite the DNF and he has shown his speed and talent many times during this weekend.

Advertising

“Tom’s podium on Saturday was particularly impressive.”

Portugal proved to be a tough hunting ground for Davies in the main World Superbike series.

After qualifying 13th on he grid, Davies had managed to improve two places by the chequered flag in race one.

A crash in Superpole race forced Davies to again start from 13th for race two but the Welsh rider again got off to a great start and after five laps had overtaken Honda’s Leon Haslam to move into sixth position, putting pressure on Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes.

And his pressure eventually showed as he finished fourth place to secure a superb comeback.

Davies said: “The goal is always to bring home a trophy but I have to admit it was still a good race

“ I take this fourth place with satisfaction, especially after all the problems we had this weekend.

“Unfortunately, the contact with Eugine Laverty in Superpole race forced me to start from the fifth row and this didn’t allow me to stay with the front group.

“The race pace, however, was very good and for this reason, I am satisfied. Now we move to Aragon for two-days testing. It will be an important opportunity to prepare for the next six races.”

Both series now head to the MotorLand circuit , in Aragon, Spain, August 28-30.