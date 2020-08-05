Joe Leach blast key for Pears win

Afforded hope by George Hankins’ battling innings of 69, Gloucestershire were 73 runs ahead with four second-innings wickets in hand when Worcestershire’s captain took the second new ball.

Sensing one final opportunity to force the issue, Leach took matters into his own hands, single-handedly eradicating the tail to finish with figures of 4-70 as the home side were dismissed for 270.

Set 110 to win in 35 overs, Worcestershire reached their target with 8.5 overs to spare, Tom Fell and Jack Haynes staging an unbroken stand of 53 for the third wicket after Daryl Mitchell and Jake Libby had afforded the chase a sound start.