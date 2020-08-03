Key birdie put Emily Price on the road to title success

The 20-year-old, who is from Ludlow, claimed a 4&3 victory over England international Lily May Humphreys in the 36-hole final at the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire.

However, the match score does not tell the full story of a game that ebbed and flowed and perhaps turned with one putt on the 18th hole of the morning round.

After being two down to the 18-year-old Humphreys for most of the back nine, Price clawed a hole back on the 16th before finding trouble off the tee at the par five, 18th hole.

However, a smart bunker shot followed by a brilliant wedge and a 15-foot birdie putt saw her head into lunch all square.

A par, birdie start to the afternoon round edged Price into a lead that she never surrendered and victory was sealed on the 33rd hole.

It meant the promising golfer – who is targeting a future spot on the LPGA Tour – got her hands on the trophy first played for in 1914.

And she admitted her birdie on the 18th during the morning round was the defining moment that led to her securing the “best win” of her career.

“Yes – 100 per cent,” Price said when asked if it was that 18th hole that swung the clash in her favour. To come in not one down and to hole a decent length birdie gave me momentum and positive energy.

“I was two down and scraped it back on 18 to get all square. Then I started hot in the afternoon and kept the momentum going. The aim was fairways, greens and two putts for pars. I finished three under which was ok.”

The victory ended a tough five days of competition that had seen Price finish fourth in the stroke play qualifying before beating Emily Toy (3&2), Amelia Jane Williams (2&1) and Thalia Kirby (1up) to book her final place.

Price has won an England Golf event before. As a 16-year-old, she tasted victory in the English Women’s Stroke Play.

Now the sky’s the limit for the golfer as she prepares to return to Kent State University in America where she is on a golf programme.

Price’s victory came with the men’s amateur championship running alongside the women’s for the first time in history.

Due to COVID-19, both competitions ran at the same time in a safe and secure setting that allowed the players to concentrate on their golf.

And Price admitted having not played competitively for so long it was great to be back out on the fairways – with both the men and the women just relieved to be out there again.

“It’s been great to get back out there – all of us haven’t played in so long,” Price added. “The event was set up great by England Golf and Woodhall Spa Golf Club and the players have appreciated it – as well as managing boys and girls at the same event.

“It’s been great to have the boys here too and see so many competing.”