Booth-Amos tops the standings as Davies secures a podium in Spain

Mid Wales rider Chaz Davies followed up this fourth place on Saturday with a second in Sunday's final race, to sit fifth over all in the championship after two rounds.

Meanwhile, Tom Booth-Amos enjoyed an even better weekend after finishing second in the opening World Supersport 300 Championship race, on his debut in the class, before taking third in the second to sit top of the championship standings.

Sunday marked a one-two for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, in Jerez, Spain, as Scott Redding secured back-to-back wins to lead the World Superbike series.

Davies, 32, from Presteigne, built his result thanks to a valuable second-row start, following his fifth place in the Superpole race.

The Welshman engaged in a duel with Tomas Razgatlioglu on lap three, taking third place and chasing reigning world champion Jonathan Rea, who overtook two laps later.

Davies said: "I'm very happy to be back on the podium.

"My goal was to fight for the top three positions in all the races, but unfortunately I couldn't do it.

"I think the start was a key factor in getting this result.

Advertising

"I want to thank my team for the great work they have done on the bike since Friday morning.

"Now we go to Portimao with great enthusiasm and conviction".

Davies, starting from seventh on the grid during Saturday's opening race, had slipped to 11th by the first corner but soon started an exciting comeback, rising fifth place by lap five.

After passing Loris Baz with three laps, he battled for a podium with Razgatlioglu until the last corner, but could not quite make the ground, eventually settling for a fourth-placed finish.

Advertising

Davies, speaking on Saturday, said: "Unfortunately, the start wasn't the best and it compromised the possibility of fighting for the podium from the very first laps.

"During the race, however, the pace was good and allowed me to recover many positions."

The result leaves Redding at the top of the standings with on 98 points after two rounds, with Davies on 57.

Booth-Amos, racing the WorldSSP300 support class at Jerez, immediately banished two year's of tough racing to once again show the watching world his real talent.

After struggling with injuries and bike pace during last year's MotoGP Moto 3 class, and the Junior World Supersport series in 2018, he signed just before the start of the 2020 campaign with RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki

And the 24-year-old took no time at all settling in, securing a double podium to lead the championship after one round.

Booth-Amos had set an early benchmark, setting the fastest lap of Friday's practice sessions.

With expectations high for the first race in the class of 2020, Booth-Amos – who had started from the fifth row after qualifying – made up a lot of lost ground following a sluggish start to Saturday's race, rising to seventh place after seven laps.

And then, during lap eight, he took four more position to sit third, and was able to improve a further place to take second on his debut.

Booth-Amos repeated his podium performance on Sunday, crossing the line in a strong fourth, only to be promoted to third after a rider in front received a five-second time penalty direct.

The result leaves Booth-Amos top of the standings on 36 points, with Jerez race winners Bahattin Sofuoglu and Unau Orradre one point.

RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki team manager Rob Vennegoor said: "What a weekend, it’s really hard to describe my feelings right now!

"This is why we race. We were already happy before the weekend as we can finally race again, but with results like this the feelings are even better.

"A big compliment to the riders but also to all the mechanics. Working with the strict Covid-19 rules in extremely hot conditions asked a lot from all my team members.

"Next up is Portimao next week. We can’t wait to race there."

The World Superbike series now heads to Portugal for round three this weekend (AUG 7-9).