Davies 'satisfied' heading into round two while it's al change for Furber

The Mid Wales star will be back out in World Superbike action when the season is officially relaunched in Jerez, Spain, July 31 to August 2.

The Barcelona session followed three days of testing in Misano, Italy, on his Panigale V4 R, as all the riders try to get back up to speed before the official relaunch.

Jerez will mark round two of the World Suprbike series as the early traditional early start in February meant it was one of the few championships to get in any racing during 2020.

Round one took place at Philip Island, Australia, and Davies managed to claim an eighth and a fifth, as well as a 13th in the points-scoring Superpole race, to sit eighth in the standings.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team flew out to Spain for another two intense testing sessions, which saw Scott Redding, Davies' new team-mate, top the time sheets on day one.

Davies, 32, who finished ninth in the combined standings over two days, worked hard on used tyres before pushing hard on the final lap, which saw him post the fourth quickest time during the final afternoon session.

Davies said: "It was very important to get back on track to work again on some of the solutions we already tried at Misano.

"They were two intense days in which we worked well and they were also important to get familiar with this circuit in conditions similar to those we will find during the race weekend.

"All in all I am satisfied and the aim now is to get to Jerez in the best possible condition."

Redding posted a fastest time of 1:41.985 during day one, 0.914 seconds ahead of eighth-placed Davies.

Reigning five-time world champion Jonathan Rea topped the time sheets on day two, with a time of 1:40.450 on his Kawasaki, 0.156 seconds ahead of Redding and 1.453 seconds quicker than Davies, in ninth.

Meanwhile, it's all change for Bishop's Castle road racer Barry Furber, who has finally been able to reveal some good new for his racing future.

Having seen any chances of racing on the roads at the Isle of Man TT or the Southern 100, also raced on the island, dashed he has managed to secure two new bikes for the remainder of the 2020 campaign – and also into next year.

Furber, 35, said: "With Covid-19 causing massive disruption to the racing calendar this year I finally have some good news for the future.

"I have recently acquired two new rides for the 2020 and 2021 season."

Furber will be riding a Kawasaki ZX6R 600cc, for Clem Davies Racing, in any future supersport classes, as well as a BMW S1000RR for DC Auto repairs Newtown, in the superstock or superbike classes.

"The future looks bright with two brand new bikes ready to race, tuned by Braddan Performance Gary Gittins," added Furber.

"But the disruption to this season means we now only have two events left to focus on."

Furber hopes to be racing on roads at the Oliver's Mount Gold Cup, in Scarborough, which for 2020 has been turned into a three-day meeting, running September 11-13.

Finally, he hopes to return to the circuits for the Anglesey Grand, which is due to take place at Anglesey circuit from October 12-13.

However, despite joining a new team and the hope of some racing taking place in the near future, not everything has gone Furber's way in recent weeks.

"Unfortunately, a crash during testing at Oulton Park has left me with four broken bones in my hand," he said.

"But after an operation to put it right I hope to be racing before the season ends.

"Also, keep an eye out for the all-new team livery for 2021."