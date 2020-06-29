Tyrone Mings insists Aston Villa still believe they can survive

Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wolves pushed Villa deeper into relegation danger ahead of back-to-back fixtures with champions Liverpool and Manchester United.

But despite a return of just two points from their first four matches back after the league’s restart, England international claims players still believe they can battle their way out of trouble.

“There is still a huge amount of belief in the team but there is an attitude in the dressing room which is disappointed and frustrated,” he said.

“I think you have to have that. It would be a lot worse if we walked off the pitch and just dusted ourselves and said: ‘OK, let’s go again’.

“We want to pick up points we feel our defensive displays deserve but we are running out of games. I am sure belief in the squad will play a big part over the next few weeks.”

Villa remain 19th in the table with Bournemouth and West Ham, who are above them on goal difference, both playing twice before they kick-off at Anfield on Sunday. Mings insists they will not fear the champions.

He said: “They are an exceptionally good team and we will have to be on our game. Starting XI, subs, manager, we all have to believe and get through this period.

“We have to continue what we have been showing so far but do more and create more, score more. There is a great belief in the dressing room and I don’t for a second think anyone will be throwing the towel in or be too disheartened.

“The games are so tight. Unfortunately more often than not we come out the wrong side of it. We are working tirelessly behind the scenes.”