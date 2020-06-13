Social Media Watch - June 13

With all of professional sport slowly heading towards normality, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Adebayo Akinfenwa

One man in prime condition for the resumption of football is Adebayo Akinfenwa.

His Wycombe Wanderers team is set for a play-off battle for promotion, and given his latest social media post, you wouldn't want to be the guy marking him.

Showing off his sizeable frame, there's no doubt the striker will be bossing defenders in the box when he's back in action.

We definitely wouldn't back ourselves in an arm wrestle, put it that way!

Kevin Prince Boateng

Advertising

Remember Kevin Prince Boateng? Well, you won't forget his latest video clip anytime soon.

The 33-year-old is currently on-loan at Besiktas, and he's clearly still got plenty of ability, after his training clip shows.

Taking a fantastic flick touch off a cross, the forward goes on to lash home a stunning volley during training - in a clip which is simply too good to ignore.

If he does that in an actual game, it'll be one of the best goals ever scored!

Advertising

Virgil Van Dijk

Talking of fancy flicks, you don't always expect your centre backs to possess the best first touch in the world, do you?

That clearly isn't the case for Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

In a video shared via Liverpool's club social channels, the Dutchman pulls out a stunning touch off a high ball - killing it dead, without so much as breaking a sweat!

He's quite a player, if you didn't know already...

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold has given us a sneak peek of the atmosphere we're likely to see in games played behind closed doors.

In a light-hearted social media post, the young full-back shared a picture of him taking a throw in in front of countless empty seats.

He captioned the image with some humour too, saying 'Great playing in front of all my mates', without a soul to be seen.

Here's hoping football gets back to normal as soon as it's safe to do so...