Social Media Watch - June 11

With all of professional sport slowly heading towards normality, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Charlie Austin

West Brom striker Charlie Austin has revealed his latest haircut, as Albion get back to business on the training pitch.

Having previously sported a bright blonde look before lockdown, it appears the clippers have come out in the Austin household.

With the club sharing images of the players back in training, Austin stood out with his crew cut.

Is he having a pop at copying Sam Johnstone? We're not sure, but they definitely look alike - although we won't have trouble recognising them given their positions on the pitch!

Spurs v Spurs

Advertising

Earlier this week we saw Liverpool v Liverpool at Anfield - today, we're looking at a similar picture in the capital.

Spurs hosted a game at their home ground between two different XIs - and like Liverpool, did it in full kit!

It was certainly strange seeing one of the world's best stadiums without a single soul in the stands, but we'll take that to see football back.

Advertising

Callum O'Hare

If you're a Coventry City fan, you've probably been enjoying yourself over the past few days.

Having seen their place as League One Champions confirmed this week as leagues below the Championship were officially ended - fans and players alike were enjoying the news.

One such player was Villa loanee Callum O'Hare, who was incredibly vocal regarding celebrations, with the club sharing a video of the youngster celebrating on the streets.

Blasting music from some speakers and singing 'City's going up!' it's clear O'Hare has loved his time at the club!

James Milner/Jordan Henderson

James Milner pretty much holds a residency in this column during lockdown, and he's surpassed himself once again this week.

With Liverpool congratulating Jordan Henderson after he celebrated his nine-year anniversary of joining the club, Milner couldn't help but have a say too.

Sharing an image of his teammate online, Milner makes a cheeky dig as a young Henderson clearly opted for a shirt which is a tad baggy for today's age.

Milner captioned the image '#onthisday in 2011 Hendo couldn't fill his shirt'. Superb stuff.