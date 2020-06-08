Social Media Watch - June 8

With all of professional sport slowly heading towards normality, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Conor McGregor

You must admit, staying fit during lockdown has not been particularly easy - unless you're UFC star Conor McGregor, of course.

The 31-year-old shared an image of his lockdown look on Instagram last week, and it's obvious that he's in fighting fit shape.

Donning some tiny shorts, and opting to go without a t-shirt, the Irishman looks up for a fight.

I guess we'll see if he makes his way back into the octagon...

Andreas Pereira

There are a lot of positives to being a top flight footballer, but one negative is that with training, matches and other commitments, family time could be tough to find.

Lockdown has obviously turned that on its head, as shown by Andreas Pereira's latest Instagram post.

The Manchester United man shared an image of himself cooling down, presumably after a session - with his smallest family member!

An adorable picture, that's for sure!

Liverpool v Liverpool?

Training games are often part and parcel of being a footballer.

Liverpool looked to have taken things a step forward though lately, after they held a training game - in full kit, at Anfield!

Sharing snaps of a session during full contact training, it seems two Liverpool teams went head to head, but did so in brilliant attire!

We're not sure which side won, but it definitely made for some interesting shots...

⚽️ VVD x Mo ⚽️



The Reds were back at Anfield on Monday 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/SczcicGIV8 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 3, 2020

Pedro Neto and unimpressed Nuno

With the return of contact training, comes the return of some pretty funny video clips from sessions.

Pedro Neto and Wolves produced an interesting one last week, after the Portuguese forward did all he could to stop teammate Ruben Vinagre from scoring.

During a session with smaller teams, Neto's side turn the ball over, and in a desperate attempt to stop Vinagre, dives head first to try and tackly him - failing quite dramatically.

Good effort, but Nuno didn't look all that impressed!