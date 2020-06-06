Social Media Watch - June 6

With all of professional sport slowly heading towards normality, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

James Milner

If there's been a silver lining to lockdown, it's probably been the weather.

The brilliant sunshine that reigned over the country has since dropped off a bit, but James Milner did share a hilarious post in regards to the weather, with Liverpool back training.

Sharing an image of himself with some suncream, with an adopted SPF value of 5000, he poked some fun at his teammate Andrew Robertson.

One thing we should say is, stay safe outdoors - even if it does mean coating yourself in sun cream!

Matteo Guendouzi

Someone clearly delighted to be back playing football is Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Sharing an image of himself on Instagram, the 21-year-old is seen performing a handstand on the pitch, alongside the caption 'When you’re so happy to be back'.

We think it's fair to say, the Frenchman should probably stick to football though, as we can't see him scoring high on a floor routine with his technique!

Juan Pablo Angel

We've highlighted some hard working athletes over recent weeks, with plenty showing off muscular gains over lockdown.

Not to be outdone though, former Aston Villa striker Juan Pablo Angel is clearly someone who likes to stay in shape.

Revealing some images of his lockdown bod online, the Colombian looks in brilliant shape at 44 years of age.

Dare we say he could still do a job up front?

Marcus Rashford

So, footballers are back in training - but that hasn't stopped some of them doing work in their gardens.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one example, with him sharing more images of himself getting reps in at home.

It doesn't look like the 22-year-old had a goal to aim at, so some ball work is likely all he got up to.

Either way, he'll definitely be in fine fettle when the Premier League gets going this month!