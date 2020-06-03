Social Media Watch - June 3

With all of professional sport slowly heading towards normality, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

With the issue of racism in the forefront of media coverage at home and particularly in the United States, today we highlight the athletes using their standing to challenge issues around racial inequality across the globe.

Frenkie De Jong

Dutch start Frenkie De Jong took to Twitter earlier this week to stand up for what he believes in.

Sharing an image of himself alongside Georginio Wijnaldum from the Netherlands' EURO 2020 qualifying campaign, De Jong and Wijnaldum are seen pointing to the colour of their skin.

Alongside the picture, the photo is simply captioned "Stop racism".

A fitting image.

Advertising

Jadon Sancho

England winger Jadon Sancho was in action for Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, scoring a hat trick as his side thrashed Paderborn 6-1.

The former Manchester City man used his celebration to share a poignant message, revealing the words 'Justice for George Floyd', the man who tragically lost his life following his arrest last month, sparking huge civil protests in the US across the world.

Sancho shared images of his message, urging everyone to unite and fight for justice.

Advertising

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has made a stand against racism online too.

Sharing an image of himself in the iconic Black Power salute famously adopted on the sporting stage by Tommie Smith and John Carlos in the 1968 Olympics, Pogba called on the world to no longer tolerate racism.

The Frenchman shared his anger, pity, pain and sadness in the Instagram post, which has since been liked by more than 900,000 others.

Marcus Thuram

Finally, back to the Bundesliga, Marcus Thuram shared his message against racism in a similar move to Sancho.

After netting during Borussia Monchengladbach's 4-1 win over Union Berlin, Thuram took a knee, in reference to NFL star Colin Kaepernick's protest - in which he went to one knee during the US national anthem whilst he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Thuram went on to share an image of his stance on Instagram alongside the caption "Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make a change".