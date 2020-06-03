Patrick Huston is on target for Tokyo

Shropshire-based Huston may have seen his Tokyo 2020 pursuit delayed by 12 months, but he was able to familiarise himself with the redesigned set-up at Bowbrook, who have opened back up to members in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

European silver medal winner Huston, 24, originally from Belfast, shot for Archery GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and has qualified for a place in Tokyo. He has planted his roots in Shropshire and is one of a number of members at Bowbrook Archers using the facility to sharpen up their shooting.

The club, based near Withington, has opened its outdoor range, while the indoor facility remains closed. Under instruction from Archery GB and in compliance with government guidelines, the club were able to make its targets available via a new online booking system, booking two weeks in advance. Nine shooting lanes are open across the two ranges.

Members must remain socially distant, using the hand sanitiser provided. Only one archer is permitted to shoot in each lane, while own kits must be set up in the safety of the car park.