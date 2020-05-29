John McGinn: Aston Villa have to adapt quickly

The top flight is on course to return next month, but the season will be completed with supporters barred from stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic. It promises to make things particularly surreal for Dean Smith’s team, who have played to a packed out Villa Park all season, but will now look to battle their way out of relegation danger in front of empty stands.

Villa’s home fixture with Sheffield United is scheduled to be among the first matches played when the league resumes on June 17.

McGinn said: “It’s going to be odd. A lot of the lads are used to playing at a full Villa Park and other packed stadiums and thriving off the atmosphere and using that adrenaline. But nothing is going to be straightforward now, whether that’s in football or even just going to the shops. You can’t even get fish and chips the same way. You have to stand outside the shop and you get it brought out to you!

“You have to queue up to get into supermarkets. None of it is ideal but we all just have to try and adapt as best as we can. We’re no different.

“In an ideal world we would love to have the support of our fans and the supporters would all love to be there but it’s not ideal at the minute and the powers-that-be will decide when it’s safe to do so.

“When that moment comes, it will be even more special than before.”