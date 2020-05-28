Social Media Watch - May 28

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Joshua Kimmich

How nice is it to have at least some football back?

In Germany, we've seen the Bundesliga get back to action, with games televised here to help football mad fans get their fix whilst the English game remains suspended.

Joshua Kimmich scored an absolute cracker too the other day - with a delicious chip which needs to be seen back a couple times.

Receiving the ball just outside the area, Kimmich brilliantly lobs the goalkeeper, as Bayern Munich went on to claim victory. Quite a goal.

Oh. My. Word.



Joshua Kimmich that is naughty 😮🔥#DerKlassiker pic.twitter.com/5KDGbmzgyk — 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2020

Antoine Griezmann

Advertising

Footballers' haircuts have been a big talking point for us as socially distanced training has been implemented across Europe.

One man who might have topped the bunch though is Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

Sharing an image of himself on Twitter, the Frenchman is seen rocking quite the ponytail on the turf.

An astonishing look, although we don't think we'll follow suit.

Advertising

Borna Coric

Tennis is another sport in which the general public and professional athletes can now get involved.

Croatian tennis star Borna Coric has been right back at it - but with an interesting style of training.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Coric is seen playing an abnormal game with his training partner, in which they have to play the ball in their own side of the court and bouncing it over the net.

It's an interesting twist on the regular version of the game, but it's great for working on those reflexes!

Demba Ba

Interesting fact you may or may not know about former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba - he LOVES strawberry syrup.

The forward revealed that fact a while back in a TV interview, and since then he's made no secret of the strange addiction.

Lockdown isn't stopping him accessing his favourite beverage either, after he shared an image online with his drink alongside the caption "My Friend and I are sending you all some love".

Brilliant banter from the ex-Magpie!