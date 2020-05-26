Advertising
Social Media Watch - May 26
Here we bring you the best posts from around the world of sport as players, coaches and commentators attempt to cope with the suspension of football and other sports.
With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.
FC Augsburg
In Germany we've actually seen competitive football return to action - with some quality games to boot.
And it seems that the competitive juices are flowing off the pitch as well following Augsburg's 3-0 win over Schalke.
Tweeting after the game, Augsburg rubbed the salt in, sharing an image of Schalke's badge, with the number changed to reflect the scoreline.
Some quality social media banter, there.
Benjamin Mendy
Advertising
We've had some fun in recent days, as footballers have shown off some interesting hair cuts as they return to training.
One man who has managed to stay on top of his trim though is Benjamin Mendy - and he's not been afraid to share that fact.
Tweeting a picture of himself at work at Manchester City's training ground, the Frenchman simply captioned "When you're back and your hairline is on point".
Someone at home clearly knows their way around a pair of clippers, don't they?
Advertising
Lucas Torreira
It must be hard to try and stay in peak physical condition during lockdown.
But for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, it didn't seem too much of an ask - considering his latest social media post.
Sharing an image of himself on Instagram, the Uruguayan is looking in unbelievable shape.
We think Lucas needs to share some of his secrets about staying so fit!
Sergio Ramos
Another man who clearly hasn't been slacking is Real Madrid star, Sergio Ramos.
The Spanish defender shared an image of himself online during socially distanced training, showing everyone how hard he's been working over the lockdown break.
It appears he hasn't worried about his hair either, opting for the 'Ronaldo' styled Alice band look.
Fair play, Sergio - you clearly haven't been skipping any sessions!
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment