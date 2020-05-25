Social Media Watch - May 25

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

We've highlighted a fair few footballers heading back to training with interesting hair cuts - today, we do that again with Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international always looks the part on the pitch, but with no barbers in sight, he's not bothered about growing out the locks.

Smiling along in his return to training, we're pretty sure his trim was the last thing on his mind as he got back on the turf.

Should he keep growing it out? You be the judge.

Back to it 💪



Another lockdown look ✂️ pic.twitter.com/5qNXFvC0QE — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Advertising

Need a reminder of just how ludicrous Trent Alexander-Arnold is with a ball at his feet?

You might have forgotten given the extended break from football, but Liverpool have sought to remind us all with their latest video clip.

Tweeting a shot of the England youngster in training, they show him fire home a tremendous swerving half-volley off the upright.

Safe to say lockdown hasn't harmed his ability one bit.

Advertising

Michael Jordan

If you found yourself with time on your hands and with Netflix on your screen, you've probably watched every episode of 'The Last Dance' featuring NBA legend Michael Jordan.

It's definitely worth a watch, that's for sure - but it's also produced some comedy gold online.

Ahead of one of the biggest games of his career, MJ is seen rocking out to some music just six hours before taking to the court, and a Twitter feed has dubbed all kinds of music over the clip with brilliant results.

Whether it's the Spice Girls, The Killers, Skrillex or Carly Rae Jepsen - the account @JordanJamming is a brilliant follow!

Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen pic.twitter.com/1gLuPhjbRD — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 22, 2020

Liv Forey

Young hockey star Liv Forey has been going viral this week on Twitter, all thanks to an at-home workout she did on camera.

With hockey not in action like many other sports, players need to find different drills to keep their skills up - and Liv's is another level entirely.

Seen keeping control of a ball with her stick, she's tasked with dodging obstacles and other balls at speed, and frankly - it looks bloomin' stressful!

Not a chance we could do this, that's for sure!