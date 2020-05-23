Judy Murray pays tribute to tennis ace Sabin

Shropshire’s Sabin, who lived in Much Wenlock, passed away in Shrewsbury Hospice, where she was admitted on Monday, after a battle with cancer.

A giant of the sport worldwide, she became the first female president of the LTA in 2013 and continued as a huge supporter and ambassador of tennis in the county.

Tennis coach Judy, mother of Grand Slam winning brothers Andy and Jamie, tweeted: “A national tennis treasure” in response to the news.

A one minute silence was held at 11am today across clubs in the county, with Tennis Shropshire highlighting the ‘amazing achievements throughout her life and the impact it had on so many.’

Chairman of Tennis Shropshire Simon Jones said: “Many of us knew that Cathie was once again having to deal with cancer and although her loss will be keenly felt by all who knew her, at least now her suffering is over.

“I know that she lived her last weeks with the same remarkable dignity and grace that has characterised her life; the last conversations which I had with her centred on tennis and her interest in others – typical Cathie.

“Whilst she will be sadly missed I would ask you to look positively on how fortunate we have all been to have known Cathie, and also spare a thought for John and the family whom she leaves behind.”