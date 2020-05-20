Social Media Watch - May 20

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Yannick Bolasie

Former Aston Villa loanee Yannick Bolasie is best known for his sensational skills and tricks - but lockdown has had him rating other people's talents.

The winger has been on social media, asking for regular fans to get in touch to showcase their keepy-uppies!

Fans join Bolasie live as they perform as many keepy-uppies as they can, all under the gaze of one of the best tricksters in the game.

Plenty have shown promise, although we're unsure if any meet the level of Bolasie himself.

The talent on show yesterday was a madness! 🤯 #TakeTheStage #YYB



Here’s the Top 5 in order..let me know what you guys think 💭



Alex 🥇 pic.twitter.com/SjBfl9CrOj — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) May 13, 2020

Matheus Pereira

Advertising

Matheus Pereira is becoming something of a regular in this column, but his latest entry could be his best.

Working to keep fit from home, the Brazilian star is sure to be back in prime condition, but that's not to say his finishing skills haven't been improving too.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Albion's star man shows off an outrageous spinned flick, scoring having kicked the ball from behind a goal set-up at home.

As skilled as they come in the Championship - that's for sure.

Advertising

Ashley Young

It's fair to say many of us are missing our regular trips to the barbers - and footballers aren't immune either.

However, one man has wowed social media with a recent picture, and that's former Aston Villa and Manchester United winger Ashley Young.

Pictured online as Inter Milan get back to work in a gallery full of his teammates, Young is donning lengthy locks - something we never saw here in England.

A strong look from the 34-year-old, we recommend he keeps it!

'Meownuel Neuer'

Lockdown is frustrating for all of us - but what about our pets?

One footballing furline is clearly itching to get out and between the sticks, after video emerged of the kitty doing a very admirable job.

Shared by a football loving YouTuber, his four-legged friend bats away his attempts at scoring in a small goal set up at home - all dubbed over memorable commentary of top saves.

We're not sure how the cat would manage in a full-sized goal, but it's definitely better than some five-a-side stoppers we've seen!