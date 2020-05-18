Priest steps up and Evans steps in at Newport

Priest, who oversaw the West Midlands League Division Two side last term, will now handle dealings off the pitch and passes his managerial duties to Craig Evans.

Evans was drafted in at the start of the year to assist Priest and the outgoing boss has revealed a switch on the sidelines was always in the offing.

Priest has admitted he planned to relinquish his role as manager and never saw himself as anything more than a stabilising force for the club.

“When the previous management team left the season before, I took over from Adam Proudlock to see the club through a period of change,” said Priest.

“At the time, I wanted to ensure there was stability. As one of the original people who reformed Newport after the club folded, I wanted it to continue.

“It was never long term, it was a case of helping bring the reserves and first team together. I said I would do it until we could find someone to take on the role.”

Switching his attention to off-field matters, Priest will now concern himself with the pressing issue of finding a permanent home for the Shropshire side.

Town spent last season playing on a council pitch at Shuker Fields, but Priest knows relocation is pivotal if the club are to realise their future ambitions.

Advertising

“We know as a club we can’t move forward to the next level until we get our own ground,” he said. “Nothing is confirmed, but we are closer now than we have been for a while.

“Newport needs the move. We’ve got so many kids coming through the system here and we need somewhere local for them to play.

“Now that I am back on the committee, I will be able to help off the field and talk to the relevant people.

“It will give me a chance to help with player recruitment and generate more sponsorship. But everything is geared towards getting our own facilities.”

Advertising

Speaking of his successor, Priest has no doubt that Evans will only improve the playing side of things and is encouraged about the new manager’s emphasis on youth.

“I have every confidence Craig will do a good job,” he said. “Craig has a wealth of knowledge, he has done bits with Telford and Allscott.

“He knows a lot about promising young players in the area and will be looking to bring them through next season.

“Craig is someone who will actively go out and find them. He will bring a real injection of youth to the squad.

“We were finishing strongly until it all came to an end, we have a good mix of players here and Craig will bring new ideas that will only help the lads.”

Not only is there a shake-up among the backroom staff, but also on the pitch as Newport take part in the inaugural season of the Salop Leisure Football League.

Priest confirmed Town’s withdrawal from the West Midlands League and is enthused by the club’s involvement in the Shropshire FA’s reshuffle.

“We are looking forward to next season,” said Priest. “With the teams involved it will be a competitive league and will bring a lot of new challenges.

“I would imagine the five teams that played in the West Midlands will now play in the Shropshire League, the likes of Telford Juniors, Bridgnorth Reserves.

“It’s definitely a more inviting prospect with less travel, and new additions such as Shrewsbury Juniors and Wellington Amateurs.”

The incoming manager, Evans, is also enthused by the prospect of playing on a more local level and is buoyed by the chance to work with the Town squad.

“I had been helping Richard since the start of the new year, we had some very good results and I enjoyed working with the lads,” he said.

“I’m excited about having the chance to work with them again next season, get back to training whenever that will be.

“The new league should be good, getting all the Shropshire sides involved. We will be looking forward to some entertaining derbies.”