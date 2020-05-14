Advertising
GALLERY: Region getting back into sporting swing
With lockdown restrictions easing, some sports are finally back in action at an amateur level here in the UK.
Here, we take a look at some Express & Star and Shropshire Star readers who are picking up their sporting equipment whilst following social distancing guidelines.
Alongside our readers, plenty of local clubs are now open for some sports to take place, we've thrown some of their tweets in here too!
Golf clubs are now opening back up for players, plenty have already shared images of members taking part during lockdown:
Tennis is another sport allowing players to get back to some form of normality - regardless of your age!
If golf and tennis aren't your thing, why not follow the path of some of our readers, who have been flying kites, angling - or just taking the dog for an extended walk!?
Fancy getting some of your pictures included? Contact us on Twitter with an image of yourself or your family getting back into some sporting action and it could feature online and in the paper!
