Menu

Advertising

GALLERY: Region getting back into sporting swing

By Luke Hatfield | Sport | Published:

With lockdown restrictions easing, some sports are finally back in action at an amateur level here in the UK.

A golfer plays a hole at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry

Here, we take a look at some Express & Star and Shropshire Star readers who are picking up their sporting equipment whilst following social distancing guidelines.

Alongside our readers, plenty of local clubs are now open for some sports to take place, we've thrown some of their tweets in here too!

Golf clubs are now opening back up for players, plenty have already shared images of members taking part during lockdown:

Advertising

Advertising

Tennis is another sport allowing players to get back to some form of normality - regardless of your age!

If golf and tennis aren't your thing, why not follow the path of some of our readers, who have been flying kites, angling - or just taking the dog for an extended walk!?

Fancy getting some of your pictures included? Contact us on Twitter with an image of yourself or your family getting back into some sporting action and it could feature online and in the paper!

Sport Grassroots
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News