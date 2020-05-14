GALLERY: Region getting back into sporting swing

Here, we take a look at some Express & Star and Shropshire Star readers who are picking up their sporting equipment whilst following social distancing guidelines.

Alongside our readers, plenty of local clubs are now open for some sports to take place, we've thrown some of their tweets in here too!

Golf clubs are now opening back up for players, plenty have already shared images of members taking part during lockdown:

We are all ready to go @moorhallgolf

All measures are in place and the course is looking fantastic. Enjoy and stay safe #staysafe #golf pic.twitter.com/WJBO57tiOA — Moor Hall Golf Club (@moorhallgolf) May 13, 2020

Tennis is another sport allowing players to get back to some form of normality - regardless of your age!

First member on our shiny new courts - 91 year old Frank, gearing up for a quick singles! #backtotennis @the_LTA @SeniorsTennisGB @LTAStaffs pic.twitter.com/7LzsYq5Dsm — Tettenhall Tennis (@TettTennis) May 13, 2020

If golf and tennis aren't your thing, why not follow the path of some of our readers, who have been flying kites, angling - or just taking the dog for an extended walk!?

Time to get the Kites flying again... Even before the virus social distancing was always in force for safety. Could have with bit more breeze though. pic.twitter.com/F9nXh1j86q — dave robertson (@daverobertson5) May 13, 2020

I just enjoy walking with my pooch Delta along the river 🐕🤗 pic.twitter.com/4awfmeR8JH — Marty D (@87martyd) May 13, 2020

