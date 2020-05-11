Social Media Watch - May 11

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Harry Kane

As everyone will know, the anniversary of VE day brought the country together over the weekend, and it was no different for athletes.

One of the most poignant tributes came from England and Spurs striker Harry Kane, who shared an image of himself alongside a tribute to those who lost their lives at war.

Alongside the image, Kane commented: "On the 75th anniversary of #VEDay we stop to remember those who gave everything and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

A fitting tribute...

On the 75th anniversary of #VEDay we stop to remember those who gave everything and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/S5JV41Jp2z — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 8, 2020

Tyson Fury

Advertising

Tyson Fury is a hard man to miss.

Supermarket shoppers over the weekend must have double took during their regular trip for essentials, after the heavyweight champ shared an image of him grabbing some supplies.

Donning a face mask, chain and outlandish shirt, there's no chance Fury was trying to go around unnoticed.

A bold look for the boxer out at his local supermarket, that's for sure!

Advertising

Claudio Ranieri

Technology can be amazing, but also frustrating at times.

Poor old Claudio Ranieri found that out during a video call with Sky Sports, after his wife broadcast a video of herself whilst trying to get the former Foxes boss's web cam sorted out!

Speaking with Sky, Ranieri's camera suddenly cuts to another, with his wife sitting at her computer helping him run his live stream!

Not what viewers were expecting, but it made for some chuckles nonetheless!

Claudio Ranieri's wife randomly appears on screen during the interview and everyone loses it 🤣#SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/d1w4xKBQ7f — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 7, 2020

Ian Poulter

Fancy working on your golf game during isolation? Well, Ian Poulter can help you out!

The golfer has offered some advice in a video online, helping amateurs improve their stroke while in lockdown.

Featuring on Luke Donald's Twitter feed, Poulter helps give some tips in improving their chip onto the green.

I think we'll need more than a two minute video to help our game, but it should help plenty of other budding golfers!