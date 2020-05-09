Social Media Watch - May 9

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Lionel Messi

With football clubs around Europe eyeing a potential return to action - Lionel Messi has been back at Barcelona, donning a face mask.

The Argentinian star, and one of the best players ever to grace the game is probably itching to get back on the pitch, with fans just as keen to see him back in action too.

Barcelona shared a video of staff and players returning to the club this week as Spain pushes toward football's return.

We can't wait to see the likes of Messi back on the grass either, to be fair!

🎥 Le retour des joueurs et du staff du Barça à la Ciutat Esportiva afin de passer la visite médicale.



La vidéo complète 👉 https://t.co/2l5BybjEC4 pic.twitter.com/20JmDsDqXc — FC Barcelona (depuis 🏠) (@fcbarcelona_fra) May 6, 2020

Golf trick shot

One thing lockdown has revealed of late is the sheer amount of spare time sports fans have now.

Whilst some have taken to gaming, binge-watching TV shows or spending time with loved ones - others have taken to interesting trick shots.

That's exactly the case for Kristoffer Larsen Hoenno, who's a professional golf trick shot artist.

His latest clip is something to savour, as he chips two balls at once, bouncing them back and up into two cups strapped to his ankles!

Baseball starlet

Lockdown might be stopping many of us getting to play our favourite sports, but that's not the case for one young baseball fan!

Video emerged online of one budding starlet, who despite social distancing rules is working on his craft at the plate.

In his latest clip, the youngster hits a stunning home run - showing off his ability, which is definitely at a higher level than ours.

Practice makes perfect, and we'd bet this youngster has a bright future in baseball ahead of him.

Solo ping pong

Finally, lockdown can be lonely - but that hasn't stopped one ping pong player getting in some practice.

With social distancing not helping anyone's ability to play an opponent at the ping pong table, one man turned to a projector and some nifty video work to play against himself!

In a clip shared on social media, the young player goes up against himself, and even has an argument over his serve!

"Your serve hit the net!" the video version of himself says - very funny, although we're not sure whether we could handle winning and losing every point we played.