Shrewsbury Town want to keep top stars

Football clubs remain in the dark about how this summer’s transfer window will play out, with the government and league bosses set to make a decision on whether the lower leagues will be concluded.

But, while Town manager Ricketts says Shrewsbury are planning to keep their squad intact, the Welshman confesses that the talent within the Salop ranks will attract attention.

Most of Ricketts’ first-team squad are under contract for at least another season – the result of a longer-term ploy from the club to ensure significant player turnarounds are avoided each summer.

“That’s how you plan (to keep your players),” Ricketts said. “We’ve got some very, very good players who are going to attract interest from elsewhere.That’s the sign of the team and doing well, so it will always go hand-in-hand. When you’re doing well you’ll have good players who will attract attention.

“That’s the nature of football. We look at other people’s players and they might look at us. We’re not in any need or rush to lose any players and if someone goes that’s because the deal suits everyone. I’m not looking to lose anyone, I’m looking to build on what we’ve got, go again and improve.”

Expiring contracts are another key issue that football’s governing bodies will need to address should league seasons be played to a conclusion.

A couple of key members of Ricketts’ squad see their Montgomery Waters Meadow contract expire on June 30.

Midfielder Josh Laurent, who had a number of Championship suitors in January, is one and defender Omar Beckles, after three years at the club, another.

Laurent’s midfield colleague and Town captain Ollie

Norburn has previously been courted, but last year signed a new three-year deal.